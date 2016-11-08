posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 8th, 2016 at 8:10 pm

Another weekend full of amazing performances is going to be here soon. And this week, on Children’s Day special we get to see Yuvraj on JDJ9. Yuvraj has come to promote his NGO YouWeCan (an initiative taken by Yuvraj Singh foundation to fight against cancer by creating awareness about cancer, its prevention & raising funds) and the clothing line that goes by the same name.

The young, inspiring cricketer who has battled through cancer himself, says he wants to uplift the patients who are fighting for cancer by doing something for them. Jacqueline and Yuvraj take to JDJ9 stage to showcase the YouWeCan collection through a ramp walk. It goes without saying that the Sri Lankan beauty and the Punjabi Munda totally killed it on the show.

And if you thought that was all, then the cherry on this cake will be the performance that the judges and Yuvraj do on the stage. The JDJ9 stage, saw a mini glimpse of Yuvraj’s sangeeth performance. Yuvraj, who is soon getting hitched, danced on Mahi Ve, where Manish, Karan and Jacqueline joined him to shake a leg too and ace choreographer queen Farah, set the dance up.