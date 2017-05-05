posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 5th, 2017 at 6:05 pm

The premiere of India Banega Manch has almost arrived and the people of India are ready to dazzle you with their assortment of unique talents, some of the likes of which you’ve never seen before. With no judges, no votes and no audience, the show promises to deliver something different for the first time in India. From singing to dancing to some insane stunts and crazy good performances, India Banega Manch has something for everyone’s taste.

Some amazing, synchronized dance performances are in store for you. Get ready to get up on your feet and groove with our talented performers.

Watch these talented young performers pull of some really amazing martial art moves, desi style.

Our brave soldiers will show off their artistic side and entertain you with some melodious performances. Prepare to be amazed!

Watch some of the most unbelievably shocking stunts that will have your adrenaline soaring through the roof. You cannot miss watching these guys in action!

Your weekends are about to get a whole lot more interesting and exciting with this unique show. Clear your schedules at night every weekend and tune in! Joining in the fun will be our super fabulous hosts, Mona Singh and Krushna Abhishek!

‘India Banega Manch’ starts May 7, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM!