Your Weekends Will Be More Entertaining With 'India Banega Manch'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 5th, 2017 at 6:05 pm

The premiere of India Banega Manch has almost arrived and the people of India are ready to dazzle you with their assortment of unique talents, some of the likes of which you’ve never seen before. With no judges, no votes and no audience, the show promises to deliver something different for the first time in India. From singing to dancing to some insane stunts and crazy good performances, India Banega Manch has something for everyone’s taste.

 

IMG_1199

Some amazing, synchronized dance performances are in store for you. Get ready to get up on your feet and groove with our talented performers.

 

IMG_1172

Watch these talented young performers pull of some really amazing martial art moves, desi style.

 

IMG_1117

Our brave soldiers will show off their artistic side and entertain you with some melodious performances. Prepare to be amazed!

 

IMG_0733

Watch some of the most unbelievably shocking stunts that will have your adrenaline soaring through the roof. You cannot miss watching these guys in action!

 

IMG_1503

Your weekends are about to get a whole lot more interesting and exciting with this unique show. Clear your schedules at night every weekend and tune in! Joining in the fun will be our super fabulous hosts, Mona Singh and Krushna Abhishek!

 

‘India Banega Manch’ starts May 7, every Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with