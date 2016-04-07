posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 12:37 pm

Have you ever wondered what kind of childhood was spent by your favourite celebrities? Think no more as here’s a glimpse into how these celebrities looked when they were kids! Check out here…

Manish Paul, who knew this cute kid will turn into the most entertaining host?

Kya din they!!! #mp #random#basyunhi A photo posted by Maniesh Paul (@manishpaul) on Aug 6, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

Jacqueline Fernandez, isn’t this hottie nothing but a sweety pie as a kid?

She always made sure we had amazing birthdays... Love you Mumsie 💜 #mothersday @kimfernz77 A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on May 7, 2016 at 11:20pm PDT

Mouni Roy, intense as ever!

A love letter from the archive❤️ Maa a day isnt enough to celebrate who you are to me, not even if i commit my lifetime. Love you maa, baba i miss you so much P.S yup the girl in red having pickle, thats mee👆 #summerholidays#familyvacay#boatrides #maa#maasi A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on May 7, 2016 at 11:57pm PDT

Rubina Dilaik, cuteness overloaded!

👸🏻 A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Oct 6, 2016 at 6:38am PDT

Aditi Bhatia, isn’t she as beautiful as a kid?