Your favourite Celebrities, Then and Now!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 14th, 2016 at 12:37 pm

Have you ever wondered what kind of childhood was spent by your favourite celebrities? Think no more as here’s a glimpse into how these celebrities looked when they were kids! Check out here…

 

Manish Paul, who knew this cute kid will turn into the most entertaining host?

 

 

Kya din they!!! #mp #random#basyunhi

A photo posted by Maniesh Paul (@manishpaul) on

 

 

Jacqueline Fernandez, isn’t this hottie nothing but a sweety pie as a kid?

 

 

She always made sure we had amazing birthdays... Love you Mumsie 💜 #mothersday @kimfernz77

A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

Mouni Roy, intense as ever!

 

 

Rubina Dilaik, cuteness overloaded!

 

 

👸🏻

A photo posted by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

Aditi Bhatia, isn’t she as beautiful as a kid?

 

 

Thank you everyone for the lovely response! Love you all ❤️

A photo posted by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on

 


