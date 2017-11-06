posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 6th, 2017 at 3:36 pm

‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’ showcased the story of a ruthless woman who was totally against female child birth, she also encouraged other cruelties against women to prevail in her village. Her deeds became her own enemies one day.

Years later the same Ammaji finally realized that she would have to pay for the wrong actions she took in past, and would have to endure the repercussions. Understanding her responsibilities and having become wiser than ever before, Ammaji is back to rectify her own mistakes. She is back to fix things up that got wrecked in the past because of her.

So indeed who followed the prequel of the show would be truly looking forward to see the 360 degree change in her!

She will come across to be more loving, caring and warm and this is for sure going to be a delight for us to watch! After truly realizing the essence of womanhood one thing we all look forward to is how lovingly she has raised her two granddaughters all this while.

Know why is she called ‘Veerpur Ki Mardaani’!

Many more attributes of Ammaji to unfold tonight!

Do watch the launch episode of ‘Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani’ starting tonight at 9:30 PM!