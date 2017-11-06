Years later, the transformed character of 'Ammaji' will be a real delight to watch on 'Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 6th, 2017 at 3:36 pm

‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’ showcased the story of a ruthless woman who was totally against female child birth, she also encouraged other cruelties against women to prevail in her village. Her deeds became her own enemies one day.

 

l

 

 

Years later the same Ammaji finally realized that she would have to pay for the wrong actions she took in past, and would have to endure the repercussions. Understanding her responsibilities and having become wiser than ever before, Ammaji is back to rectify her own mistakes.  She is back to fix things up that got wrecked in the past because of her.

 

 

So indeed who followed the prequel of the show would be truly looking forward to see the 360 degree change in her!

 

 

She will come across to be more loving, caring and warm and this is for sure going to be a delight for us to watch!  After truly realizing the essence of womanhood one thing we all look forward to is how lovingly she has raised her two granddaughters all this while.

 

 

Know why is she called ‘Veerpur Ki Mardaani’!

 

 

Many more attributes of Ammaji to unfold tonight!

 

 

Do watch the launch episode of ‘Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani’ starting tonight at 9:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with