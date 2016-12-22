Wow! 'The Family App' Brings Smiles & Tears Of Joy To The Housemates On Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 22nd, 2016 at 1:37 pm

All said and done, life inside the Bigg Boss House is indeed very challenging for each and every contestant. It’s very natural to have mixed emotions at times when you do not have any connection with the outer world, especially not having your family around. But something very sweet will happen in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss! The announcement of the ‘Family App’ and its rewards will make each and every housemate feel truly happy and elated! Through this app the housemates will get to meet their family members and their beloved ones. Isn’t that something extremely wonderful?

 

IMG_5755
 

The most heartwarming moment will be to see the two little children of Priyanka Jagga entering the Bigg Boss House to see their dearest mommy! The innocence they carry uplifts the whole environment inside the house, truly needed, must say! In fact, even Lopamudra will be seen fondly carrying one of them in her lap, awww… now that’s really sweet, isn’t it?

IMG_5757
 

Well, there are many more things happening tonight on Bigg Boss 10 which will leave you wanting for more!

IMG_5758

Tune in at 10:30 PM to watch the entire episode!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with