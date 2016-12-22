posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 22nd, 2016 at 1:37 pm

All said and done, life inside the Bigg Boss House is indeed very challenging for each and every contestant. It’s very natural to have mixed emotions at times when you do not have any connection with the outer world, especially not having your family around. But something very sweet will happen in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss! The announcement of the ‘Family App’ and its rewards will make each and every housemate feel truly happy and elated! Through this app the housemates will get to meet their family members and their beloved ones. Isn’t that something extremely wonderful?

The most heartwarming moment will be to see the two little children of Priyanka Jagga entering the Bigg Boss House to see their dearest mommy! The innocence they carry uplifts the whole environment inside the house, truly needed, must say! In fact, even Lopamudra will be seen fondly carrying one of them in her lap, awww… now that’s really sweet, isn’t it?

Well, there are many more things happening tonight on Bigg Boss 10 which will leave you wanting for more!

Tune in at 10:30 PM to watch the entire episode!