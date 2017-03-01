World comes crashing down for Parth & Shorvari on 'Dil Se Dil Tak'

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 1st, 2017 at 3:35 pm

While Parth and Shorvari were still getting stable after Shorvari’s miscarriage, there came a terrible news which was beyond their imagination! During a regular check-up it gets revealed that Shorvari can never become a mother again, since her fallopian tube has got completely ruptured which will make her incapable of bearing a child in future. Parth and Shorvori look dumbstruck at the news. Devastated Shorvari, leaves the scene, worried Parth runs after her.

 

_MG_9165

 

 

Shorvari reaches a temple and feels hopeful. Parth reaches there too, after meeting her he feels a little odd about her changed behavior all of a sudden.

 

DSC_6235

 

 

Later during the day Shorvari leaves the house making an excuse to Parth, however there is something else running in her mind. She is trying to do something that will help her become a mother once again.

At one place Teni spots Shorvari alone.

 

_MG_4484

 

 

What’s going on in Shorvari’s mind? Will she actually be able to find a solution to this problem?

To know what happens next on ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’

Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

