posted by Admin, last updated on February 19th, 2016 at 3:01 pm

The power puff girls in Khatron ke Khiladi season 7 have done very well this season. Three weeks down and all.of them have been able to secure their place in the game. As a famous saying goes, women are walking shoulder to shoulder with men but in this case they have clearly gone way ahead.

Tanishaa Mukherji

She is inarguably one of the strongest contestants on the show; both mentally and physically. She has proven to be a very worthy captain and has done an unquestionable job at it. She definitely makes the guys and even girls of the Blue team sweat.

Power Performance

Last week she defeated her counterpart Vivan in the Dhamaka task by a big difference and showed him who the boss is!

Mukti Mohan

Dancer by profession, she very well knows how to perform the stunts.

Power Performance

She was up against her captain, Jay, in the elimination round during the second week and won the task by just a matter of a few seconds and proved that she did indeed deserve a place on the show.

Tina Dutta

Definitely the cutest contestant of this season. Although dainty and petite in her appearance, one cannot tell Tina could be so fearless about the stunts that even a grown man would run away from. Her looks are definitely deceiving when it comes to fearless tasks.

Power Performance

She really stood out in the Keeda Cocktail stunt and everyone appreciated her. But she lost out because of a technical fault. Had it not been for that, she would have definitely won the task.

Sana Saeed

The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Girl’, who can make a dead man’s heart beat just by flicking her hair, is no Barbie when it comes to doing stunts. She knows exactly how to use her skills. Yes, she underestimates herself sometimes but absolutely nails it when she does the stunts. Power Performance

In the ‘Jhumka Gira Re..’ task, she defeated Mahii with a big margin and claimed victory by putting her face in a box of countless maggots. You would not even do that for a thousand dollars. For a million, maybe, yes!

Parvathy Omanakuttan

The very beautiful Parvathy is also Former Miss India. She hasn’t had a very good season so far but she definitely has resolve. She is the tortoise of this race who is catching up gradually but we never know what she might do in the end to surprise everyone. Power Performance She did a good job during the helicopter stunt but unfortunately lost to Sana

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi is one of the most strong players mentally. Sadly, this has not been a winning season for her too just like the last time in season 5 when she had to opt out of the show.

Power Performance

She doesn’t really have a success chart but she has done the most ‘Keeda’ tasks among the contestants and shown that no matter what, she won’t give up without a fight. We truly think that her time will come soon.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

She could easily intimidate any one with her height but she has done a lot more than that on the show. She has stood out and proven herself as a very strong contestant on the show.

Power Performance

She did a fantastic job in the ‘Nahao’ task during the first week and hit the buzzer right away.