Women in the Bigg Boss house to have too much fun!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 4th, 2017 at 1:54 pm

To change the tense atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house there is a unique task planned for tonight’s episode.

 

As mentioned in the task letter, all the men in the house would become ‘Sevaks’ to all the women, which means the former will have to abide by all the orders given by women. Women would only relax and have a chill time.

 

The funny bit would be to see Puneesh and Luv, as Hina’s Sevaks.  Whereas, Hiten and Vikas would listen to Arshi’s orders and Shilpa would command Priyank and Akash! It’s going to be truly comical to see the kind of work these girls draw from the men.

 

Epic would be to see Luv and Puneesh dressed as women. On the other hand Arshi asking Hiten and Vikas to jump in the swimming pool so that she gets entertained!

 

 

A lot more funny moments await you in tonight’s episode. Keep watching!


