posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 8th, 2018 at 2:00 pm

In the honour of all the wonderful women across the globe, International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on the 8th of March.

A salute to every woman’s struggles, their rigorous fight for peace, justice and development.

COLORS’ shows proudly portray these qualities of the women.

Elegance – An elegant woman would gracefully handle even a challenging situation.

Courage - A willingness to dare. Courage also depicts the depth of one’s character.

Humility – She is more giving and knows to respect and give importance to others.

Determination – Her strong will power makes the impossible possible!

Compassion – Could there be a better example than a mother?

Endurance – She may look delicate and ordinary, but her persevering nature makes her extraordinary.

Integrity – One of the beautiful traits! Her self-esteem before anything else makes a woman even more beautiful.

Composure – Composure reflects her strength amidst the harshest situations.

Confidence – When she is confident, she has the power to win anything and everything.

COLORS family wishes ‘A Very Happy Women’s Day’ !