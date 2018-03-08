'Womanhood' beautifully defined by these leading characters!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 8th, 2018 at 2:00 pm

In the honour of all the wonderful women across the globe, International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on the 8th of March.

 

A salute to every woman’s struggles, their rigorous fight for peace, justice and development.

 

 

COLORS’ shows proudly portray these qualities of the women.

 

Read below.

 

 

Elegance – An elegant woman would gracefully handle even a challenging situation.

 

Kartika-sengar-as-tanu-aka-tanuja-in-kasam-tere-pyaar-ki-images

 

 

Courage -  A willingness to dare. Courage also depicts the depth of one’s character.

 

IMG_9818

 

 

Humility –  She is more giving and knows to respect and give importance to others.

 

DSC_0294

 

 

Determination – Her strong will power makes the impossible possible!

 

_MG_7645

 

 

Compassion – Could there be a better example than a mother?

 

IMG_9487

 

 

Endurance – She may look delicate and ordinary, but her persevering nature makes her extraordinary.

 

IMG_0004

 

 

Integrity – One of the beautiful traits! Her self-esteem before anything else makes a woman even more beautiful.

 

DSC_0054

 

 

Composure – Composure reflects her strength amidst the harshest situations.

 

 
IMG_7995

 

 

Confidence – When she is confident, she has the power to win anything and everything.

 

 
Swarde-Thigale

 

DSC_1338

 

 

Check out our special video dedicated to all the wonderful women. 

 

 

 

 

 

COLORS family wishes ‘A Very Happy Women’s Day’ !


﻿

