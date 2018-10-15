posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 15th, 2018 at 3:23 pm

Mumbai, 13th October 2018 : Don’t let talent go to waste advocates COLORS’ flagship reality show – Maruti Suzuki Arena presents India’s Got Talent powered by Vaseline and Frooti as it returns to wow viewers with some mind-boggling acts in its eighth edition. Giving all those who dare to dream a platform to make it real, this show stands for talent that rises above sex, age, social status or place. Helmed by a jury that gives judgment par excellence, shares a camaraderie that is legendary and are trendsetters in their own right – the favorite trio Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, and Karan Johar reprise their roles as judges in this season as well. Produced by Fremantle Media Pvt Ltd, this chapter of India’s Got Talent is hosted by ace comedian Bharti Singh and the fun-loving Ritvik Dhanjani who will add to the entertainment quotient. The show will premiere on 20th October 2018 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on COLORS.

With ‘Woh Talent Hi Kya Jo Kisi Ke Kaam Na Aye’ as its credo, this season brings audiences stories that need to be seen and heard. This year’s highlight will include performances like techno act, bike formations by the CRPF women, Water aerial acts, Spellbinding Illusionist, Malkhambh and first time ever - 3D projection and Holographic interactive acts. The quest for finding the best of the best spans the length and breadth of the country and talent from different parts of the society will walk through the ‘Hunar ka Darwaza’ to reach this stage that sees everyone as equal and are judged purely based on talent.

Speaking about the launch, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said: “COLORS has over the years established itself as a progressive brand brought to life through its evolved content strategy. All our shows and communication represents the dynamic social fabric of India and now with a high decibel property like India’s Got Talent, we will once again provide a unique opportunity for best of national prodigies to showcase their passion and craft. We are sure that this iconic show without any prejudice has inspired many to pursue their passion will once again enthrall its audience with its immersive and diverse talent.”

Manisha Sharma– Chief Content Officer - Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “India’s Got Talent is a flagship brand for us and is an extreme delight to showcase unique and untapped talent from across the country. Bringing these beautiful art forms on stage and see their journey is what makes it complete. So, here is to another season of India’s Got Talent with our favorite panel, may the variety and journey be fulfilling to all.”

Aradhana Bhola - Managing Director, Fremantle Media Pvt Ltd added saying, “The Got Talent format finds a place in the Guinness book of world records as the most successful reality television format. This is the 8th season that we are doing with Colors who continue to be our partners in every sense of the way. We are excited to bring forth talent from the most urban & rural parts of India to the audiences. We hope this amazing talent coupled with our experienced and fun-filled jury will create yet another season of irresistible entertainment.”

TALENT THAT HITS THE BULLS-EYE – Jazbaa Hindustan Ka!

Speaking about her return to the show, Judge Kirron Kher said, “I eagerly await every new season because I love the courage and determination that the participants display in order to achieve their dreams, especially those who come from small towns and cities. Over the seasons, the show has witnessed unique talent that has also represented the country on international platforms. I’m proud to be associated with the show for all the 8 seasons, since its inception in India.”

Fellow judge Malaika Arora further added saying, “My experience with the show gets better every season. Being able to witness acts that I didn’t know exist is something I look forward to. However, this year will see me dish out innovative hashtags for the contestants that manage to fascinate me with entertainment & talent”.

Karan Johar concluded saying, “Every season has been inspirational, and I am looking forward to raising the judging parameters to ensure that contestants bring their best to the stage. We are on the lookout for the absolute best among the many that will showcase their talent on this mammoth platform that has turned many dreams into reality.”

To enhance viewers engagement at every stage of the show, an integrated 360-degree campaign has been chalked out incorporating multiple mediums across the country. Our belief that real talent is that which is used for the betterment of society will be embodied by college students and citizens alike across 50 towns across the country the #TalentJohKaamAaye. The sea of talent mobilized through this campaign and amplified through Radio will spread joy to those who need it most the youth of this country to use their talent and spread joy to those who need it most.

For India’s Got Talent, COLORS has roped in a volley of sponsors including Presenting Sponsors Maruti Suzuki, Powered by Sponsors Vaseline and Frooti and Associate Sponsors Macho Hint, Dish TV, Vim, Nirma Advance, and Godrej Expert Rich Crème.

Get set to witness talent that raises benchmarks and rewrites history, with Maruti Suzuki Arena presents India’s Got Talent powered by Vaseline and Frooti starting 20th October 2018, every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM only on COLORS!

About COLORS

‘COLORS’ is Viacom18’s flagship brand in the entertainment space in India. A combination of ‘emotions’ and ‘variety’, COLORS, launched on 21st July 2008, offers an entire spectrum of emotions to its viewers. From Fiction Shows to Format shows to Reality shows to Blockbuster Movies – the basket contains all ‘Jazbaat Ke Rang’.‘COLORS’ is dedicated to promoting ‘Cohesive viewing’, through programmes like Tu Aashiqui, Internet Wala Love, Udann, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, Dastaan-e-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali, Bepannaah, Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Kaun Hain?, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss, Rising Star, Dance Deewane and India’s Got Talent amongst others.