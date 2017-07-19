posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 19th, 2017 at 1:21 pm

As per Hindu mythology, Mahakaali is a symbolic mother figure with divine powers, she would go to any extreme in order to protect her children. She is considered to be a goddess of time, change and destruction.

Mahakaali is regarded as the mother of the whole universe by her devotees, she is a protector. Her eyes are red with rage in them, she has dishelved hair. A long tongue coming out of her mouth, she is seen wearing garland of human skulls and a skirt of human arms. Her complexion is bluish black. She is considered to be pure and called as Adi-Shakti. She would exist even after the universe ends.

Kali is represented as a consort of Lord Shiva. Her association is with many goddesses such as – Durga, Parvati, Chamunda, Sati, Rudrani, Sati etc. She embodies feminine energy, creativity and fertility and precisely is an incarnation of goddess Parvati.

Mahakaali is a creative power, and is seen as the substance behind the entire content of all consciousness. She can never exist apart from Shiva or act independently of him, just as Shiva remains a mere corpse without Kali. She is an absolute basis of all life and energy. Shiva beneath her feet depicts a mass which cannot retain its form without energy.

