posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 21st, 2016 at 2:47 pm

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 9 is laying the tiles on the dance floor to welcome some really amazing talent across different fields! A floor to claim hotness and break records! Make dance look like art and moves look like entertainment.

Right from the judging panel to the host of the show, everything is going to make our hearts thump each weekend, once the show kicks off on 30th July! But before it does let’s have a look at how Jhalak makes this dancing platform a potpourri of talent.

The line up of the contestants will have everything from an actor, a chef, a comedian ,youtube stars and so on. JDJ9 brings forth an interesting platter this season. Let's know a little more about them

The Dashing Arjun Bijlani

Television's heart throb will be seen on this season of Jhalak. After winning many hearts with his acting skills it will indeed be a delight to watch him shake a leg. The challenges are no less as the bar of expecations are quite high. But when we watch Arjun smile, half battle is won right there #TooHotToHandle, we say!

The Ever Smiling Energy Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

Being a celebrity chef, there are no two ways about the fact that Harpal Sokhi is pretty much a winner in what he does. It will be super exciting to see this brilliant chef, who has created amazing recipe over the years, leave a flavour of style on the dance floor too.

The Dancing Duo Priyanka and Poonam

Call them YouTube sensations or the best Bharatanatyam - Hip-Hop fusion dancers, Poonam and Priyanka are twinning it in a whole new way. Their Indian grace and fresh choregraphy style are going to bring in a new wave to this season. We can't wait for their performance!

Our very own Chutki

So we asked the Shopkeeper too, is he glad to have chutki perform on JDJ Season 9 ...he batted his eyelids and responded 'Hanji Bhenji!'. With this we only have to say that Gaurav Gera will adorn his Chutki avatar as a contender for the Jhalak trophy. She will be more than ready to steal your hearts in a Chutki, are you ready to rock and roll with her?