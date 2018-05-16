posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 16th, 2018 at 6:13 pm

Redefining entertainment for a finite fiction series with supernatural mysticism at its core, Naagin captivated the audience in its first two editions. Taking this legacy forward on COLORS is the third season of Naagin that tells a saga of power, passion and revenge. This highly mythical offering will witness a new ensemble star cast with entertainment’s most popular faces like Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas, Ankit Mohan, Rakshanda Khan and Chetan Hansraj amongst others. Naagin 3, presented by Dabur Red Paste is produced by Balaji Telefilms and premieres on 2nd June 2018, every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM on COLORS.

Commenting on the show, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS said, “At COLORS we are very excited about the new revenge drama of Naagin. As the tagline goes – ‘Is baar Intewaam ke honge saare hade paar, jab kahi roop badalkar karengi waar’, viewers will witness a bigger and new twist in the storyline.”

Elaborating further, Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said, “Naagin is a very special show for me and every season is unique with an intriguing plot to unveil. Keeping up with the expectations of our audiences, we hope to introduce a far more captivating concept combined with a stupendous star-cast. This is Ruhi’s tale as she plots her vengeance against her lover’s murderers. For this season, we have also enhanced the graphics and visual effects that will beguile the viewers like never before.”

Naagin 3 traces back to mythological origins and the belief that if someone kills a naag, its beloved (naagin) will surely return for vengeance. Ruhi (Karishma Tanna) is an Icchadhari Naagin who has been waiting for more than 100 years to be one with her lover Vikrant (Rajat Tokas). With an impending marriage and promises of lifelong togetherness, she is waiting to start her new life. However, the couple is suddenly attacked by a group of young men and Vikrant, who steps in protect Ruhi’s modesty is murdered. Thus begins a story of revenge for love wrapped in mystery.

Speaking about her character Ruhi, actor Karishma Tanna said, “Naagin has been an iconic show and being able to portray Ruhi is an honour for me. Every character has been so thoughtfully visualized and brought to life which is the true essence of a strong show. I am looking forward to this new journey and I hope to live up to the expectations of our viewers.”

Speaking about her character Vishakha, actor Anita Hassanandani said, “Having played various characters across tv and films, my foray into the supernatural thriller genre begins with Naagin 3. I’m excited to see the outcome of a show that has the best team - Balaji Telefilms and COLORS. The entire team has left no stone unturned in ensuring that it will be definite treat for our viewers to watch. I hope that, collectively, we are able to break the current benchmarks and set new ones.”

Stay tuned while the mysterious tale of power and vengeance makes its way to your television sets as Naagin 3, presented by Dabur Red Paste premieres on 2nd June 2018 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 PM only on COLORS!

