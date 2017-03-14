Winners Of Twelfth Episode - Duels Ki Takkar

Sunday night concluded the ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round with a night full of fantastic performances. The episode did not skim on entertainment either as Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan graced the platform to show us a good time. We are now moving on to an even bigger phase where the top 16 contestants will face even more challenges as the intensity revs up and equally talented singers try to bring out the best in them to become the ‘Rising Star’.

Take a look at the winners of the Twelfth episode who went through to the top 16 –

Ankita Sachdev
Ankita Sachdev from Sydney, Australia delivered another strong performance and received 94% of votes, which was the highest of the night. She was competing against Sheuli Samaddar from Kolkata who sang ‘Namak Isq Ka’. Ankita beautifully sang ‘Kehna Hi Kya’ which had everyone entranced.
 
HumsufiHumsufi from Kolkata gave a powerful performance which had the experts and everyone else on their feet. They garnered 87% of votes as they went through to the top 16. The group presented us with a mashup of two songs, ‘Allah Hoo/Rangilo Maro Dholna’. Humsufi were up against the duo of Gayatri & Shruti from Hyderabad who sang ‘Kamli/Raag Sindhu Bhairavi’.
 
Nitin NayakNitin Nayak from Mathura, UP sang ‘Tere Bin Nahin Jeena Mar Jana’ and collected 86% of votes. The experts really liked his performance. Nitin was competing against Ishrat Siddiqui from Allahabad, UP who sang ‘Ram Chahe Leela’.
 
Rakshita SureshRakshita Suresh from Mysore, Karnataka amassed 93% of votes as she sang ‘Chhaliya’ and won everyone’s hearts. She was competing against Peehu Srivastava from Ghaziabad, UP who sang ‘Gun Gun Guna Re’.
 
Alia BhattOur celebrity guest, Alia Bhatt deserves a special mention for her beautiful performance as she sang the people’s choice song ‘Humsafar’ from her movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and raised the wall with 93% of votes.

 

 

 


