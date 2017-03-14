posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 14th, 2017 at 1:32 pm

Who wouldn’t agree that Rising Star kept us on the edge of our seats last night? There were in total 4 takkars between the pairs. Hence, we had four more winners last night who have now made it to the top 16 on Rising Star.

Let’s re-introduce them –

Ankita Kundu – The fourteen year old girl from Bengaluru sang ‘Mohe Rang De Laal’ and received thunderous applause by getting 92% of votes as against to Deblina Nath from Kolkata.

Maithili Thakur – 16 year old teenager from Delhi earned 93% of votes, as she sang ‘Kesariya Balam.’Her competitor last night was the wonderful and equally good Sayani Palit.

Shreyasi B – She had a tough competition with duet singers, Ayesha and Abhipasha. Shreyasi presented the song ‘Mere Dholna Sun.’ She won by getting 86% votes.

Bannet Dosanjh – A very close fight with Sukhdeep Singh, Bannet received a total of 92.91% of votes as against to the former. He very beautifully sang ‘Ramta Jogi.’

We wish all four many congratulations!