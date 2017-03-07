posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 7th, 2017 at 5:06 pm

After the fantastic first ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round on Saturday which gave us a lot of quality performances, expectations were high from the next showdown between contestants and it did not fail to disappoint. We were treated to some epic battles between talented performers as they tried their best to gain the highest percentage of votes to come out on top. This is a high stakes level for the aspiring singers as they get one last chance to prove why they are the best. The competition gets nail-bitingly tense as we move towards a more challenging phase that will test their true mettle.

Here are the amazing wall raisers from the second day of the ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round –

Nikita Boro edged out Anmol Sharma in a close takkar by receiving 92% of the votes while Anmol managed to get 90% of votes falling just short of the target set by Nikita. Nikita sang ‘Ye Ishq Hai’ and earned a lot of love and appreciation from the experts for her strong performance.

Afsana Khan gave a powerful performance as she garnered 90% of votes to go through to the next level. She was competing against Nisha Sarwan who received 81% of votes. Afsana sang ‘Ni Main Samajh Gayi’ and got the crowd up on their feet.

The trio from Raagdeep amassed 77% of votes as they delivered a boisterously good performance which immediately had the experts cheering and applauding for them. They were up against the father daughter duo of Shraddha & Ramesh Das who managed to receive 61% of votes. Raagdeep performed a beatbox fueled mashup of the songs ‘Rang Barse’ and ‘Balam Pichkari’.

In the last takkar of the night, we saw Jidnesh Vaze and Deepesh Bhati come back to perform on the show as they were given a second chance due to a special request made by the experts. Jidnesh Vaze impressed the experts and India with 84% of votes coming in for him to go through to the next level. He was competing against Deepesh Bhati who received 63% of votes. Jidnesh sang ‘Laaga Chunari Mein Daag’.