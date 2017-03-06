posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 6th, 2017 at 1:22 pm

Everyone waited for this weekend, as Rising Star brought the much awaited ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round after all the LIVE auditions ended last week. As per this, the contestants who won during the auditions would be divided into pairs to compete against each other. While one would sing and earn a certain vote percentage, the other would have to sing and surpass the percentage of votes of the former in order to raise the wall and win.

An interesting round of competition, we bring the wall raisers from the first day of ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round.

Ameya Date – His competitor was Piyush Pawar, Ameya mesmerized everyone once again with his voice as he sang ‘Tum Hi Ho.’ Earned 92% of votes.

Vikram Jeet Singh – The great army officer from our country gave everyone goose bumps with his singing, he was competing against Dharmendra Nayat. Vikram Jeet sang ‘Naina Thag Lenge’, within seconds there were thunderous applauds all around, he earned 95% of votes and reached the next level.

Diljot Qawwali Group – The group with a high energy presented ‘Tumse Milke Dil Ka/Saawan Mein Lag’, their competitor was Vikram Labadiya & Group. The former gave an outstanding performance and they not only surpassed the 71% of Vikram Labadiya group but got in total of 90% votes.

Chelsi Behura – The 11 year old this time had the takkar with a very good friend she made, Loveleen Kaur. Chelsi sang ‘Pari Hoon Main’, she won by receiving in total 87% of votes as against to Loveleen who could reach 75% of votes.