posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 19th, 2017 at 5:18 pm

Previously on the show, we saw Manav get killed as Shivangi crossed another name off of her list of targets to get vengeance for her family’s death. Yamini was the next person to go and Shivangi threw her off a cliff to kill her but somehow Yamini managed to survive leaving Shivangi bewildered.

Yamini returned home after the incident and told everyone that that their old maid, Uttara Kaaki found her just in time and healed her using herbs. She made it look like a car accident so no one suspected anything out of the ordinary. Shivangi got worried that Yamini might expose her since she saw Shivangi’s face before being thrown off the cliff.

In the end, it turned out Yamini didn’t see Shivangi’s face because she was partially blinded when Shivangi spat some kind of poison on her face before Yamini could turn around and look at her. She could only hear someone’s garbled voice and did not recognise it was actually Shivangi.

Will Yamini find out Shivangi is an Icchadhari Naagin? How is Shivangi going to deal with Yamini now?

