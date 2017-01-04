"Will We Be Friends Forever?" Asks Nitibha To Manveer On Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 3:17 pm

A little away from the normal day to day drama that happens in the Bigg Boss house,  friends Nitibha and Manveer spend some sweet moments of a friendly tu tu main main!

 

PIC 27

 

 

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 Nitibha will be seen telling Manveer, he is someone who believes in his own thoughts. As the two bond over the conversation, Manveer says he is just like that, or else people in the house usually don’t stick to the things that they say.

 

PIC 28

 

 

Manveer also mentions that he is not a person who is suljha hua  (sorted), but pure! Nitibha prompting in between says she is exactly like him. In a little complaining tone Nitibha says that Manveer isn’t bothered much about her being around and that she doesn’t have high expectations from him but a little for sure! As the duo talks further, Nitibha asks him whether he feels they will remain friends for the rest of the life, to which Manveer says he will always remain the same.

 

PIC 30

 

 

Recalling a past instance Nitibha mentions how Manveer didn’t have positive things to say about her but negative. Manveer then says that what she is thinking isn’t correct, and that she is very pretty and makes yummy paraathaas! Taunting at him she grins and even questions him saying why he feels she always interferes in the matters of the people and does make up all the time! Towards the end of their chat both have to say something about each other!

 

PIC 37

 

 

Wow! Looks like this episode will definitely lighten the mood!

 

PIC 39

 

 

To know more about their story watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with