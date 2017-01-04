posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 3:17 pm

A little away from the normal day to day drama that happens in the Bigg Boss house, friends Nitibha and Manveer spend some sweet moments of a friendly tu tu main main!

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 Nitibha will be seen telling Manveer, he is someone who believes in his own thoughts. As the two bond over the conversation, Manveer says he is just like that, or else people in the house usually don’t stick to the things that they say.

Manveer also mentions that he is not a person who is suljha hua (sorted), but pure! Nitibha prompting in between says she is exactly like him. In a little complaining tone Nitibha says that Manveer isn’t bothered much about her being around and that she doesn’t have high expectations from him but a little for sure! As the duo talks further, Nitibha asks him whether he feels they will remain friends for the rest of the life, to which Manveer says he will always remain the same.

Recalling a past instance Nitibha mentions how Manveer didn’t have positive things to say about her but negative. Manveer then says that what she is thinking isn’t correct, and that she is very pretty and makes yummy paraathaas! Taunting at him she grins and even questions him saying why he feels she always interferes in the matters of the people and does make up all the time! Towards the end of their chat both have to say something about each other!

Wow! Looks like this episode will definitely lighten the mood!

To know more about their story watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM!