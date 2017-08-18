posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 18th, 2017 at 1:33 pm

On Shani, Simihika is currently trying to overpower each and everyone in the Suryalok. As per the boon given to her she can make use of Lord Vishnu’s Sudarshan chakra.

To avenge the beheading of her son Rahu, Simhika asks the Sudarshan Chakra to behead Shani considering him accountable for everything. We see the Sudarshan chakra moving towards Shani.

On the other side Chhaya requests Hanuman to reach the place soon where Shani is; as she can sense something wrong that is about to happen. The trinity and everyone else look at the Sudarshan chakra moving rapidly towards Shani, everyone curious to know what’s going to happen.



What will eventually happen? Shani will be beheaded too? Or he will be saved?

What will happen after Rahu swallows Surya dev?



A fight between Hanuman and Simhika should definitely not be missed!



Watch ‘Shani’ Mon-Fri at 9 PM!