posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 13th, 2017 at 2:23 pm

The housemates will not just try tickling the funny bone of the robots but ours too! In tonight’s task we will witness how Hiten and his team will go all out to make Vikas’s team burst into laughter as soon as the instruction comes in for emotion – laughter!

Hiten and Priyank would dress up as women and do funny acts to make the robots laugh. We wonder how after all of this Luv, Shilpa, Arshi and Vikas still try controlling their laughter!

Akash leaves no stone unturned too and goes shirtless and dances in front of the robots!

Will someone laugh in the end or no?

Tonight’s episode is coming with full package of emotions and one would get flavor of each emotion at different points.

Stay tuned for your favorite show!

Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!