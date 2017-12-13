Will the BB lab workers be successful in an attempt to make the robots laugh?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 13th, 2017 at 2:23 pm

The housemates will not just try tickling the funny bone of the robots but ours too! In tonight’s task we will witness how Hiten and his team will go all out to make Vikas’s team burst into laughter as soon as the instruction comes in for emotion – laughter!

 

18

 

 

Hiten and Priyank would dress up as women and do funny acts to make the robots laugh. We wonder how after all of this Luv, Shilpa, Arshi and Vikas still try controlling their laughter!

 

Akash leaves no stone unturned too and goes shirtless and dances in front of the robots!

 

15

 

 

Will someone laugh in the end or no?

 

Tonight’s episode is coming with full package of emotions and one would get flavor of each emotion at different points.

 

 

Stay tuned for your favorite show!


Bigg Boss Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM, Sat-Sun at 9 PM!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with