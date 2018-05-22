posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 22nd, 2018 at 3:36 pm

Ishq Mein Marjawan this week takes a few unexpected turns. It starts with Tara framing Aarohi for Prithvi’s murder but in the bargain gets caught! In the midst of this, Aarohi is in for a surprise when Deep goes against his better judgement. In a series of events ahead, Aarohi sees a slight change in Deep’s behavior when Tara comes face to face with both and forces him to do something.

While Aarohi is on a mission to uncover some truth, Tara continues to play her games but this time with two targets. At a point this week, Aarohi faces a shocking truth and Tara on the other hand is not giving up on formulating plans to put Aarohi in trouble. Will Tara come in the way of Deep and Aarohi’s budding bond?

