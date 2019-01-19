Will Sumitra be successful?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 19th, 2019 at 5:28 pm

This weekend on Naagin 3, Sumi unveils the bride, and everyone is in for a solid surprise. On seeing this sudden development, Sumi and the relatives are both shocked and horrified. In a sequence going forward, Shiuli’s mother and father’s real identity is also revealed. Sumi and her gang are now planning to take their revenge. How does that phase out?

 

Later, we see that Mahir’s medicines are changed to sugar pills. Yuvi, on the other hand, turns into Vikrant and tries to extract all the information. Mahir eventually recognizes Bela but Sumitra and her people take him away!
 

What happens next? Tune in to Naagin 3 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Here's Sohum Saumya Singh!

Here's Sohum Saumya Singh!

Five Couples on Colors that are our absolute favourites!

Five Couples on Colors that are our absolute favourites!

The most-awaited Gathbandhan is here!

The most-awaited Gathbandhan is here!

A happy festive spirit is in the air!

A happy festive spirit is in the air!

COLORS' presents Gathbandhan, a gripping love story between a gangster and a righteous IPS officer

COLORS' presents Gathbandhan, a gripping love story between a gangster and a righteous IPS officer

You Might Also Like

Gathbandhan

Gathbandhan

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Connect with