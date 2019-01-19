posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 19th, 2019 at 5:28 pm

This weekend on Naagin 3, Sumi unveils the bride, and everyone is in for a solid surprise. On seeing this sudden development, Sumi and the relatives are both shocked and horrified. In a sequence going forward, Shiuli’s mother and father’s real identity is also revealed. Sumi and her gang are now planning to take their revenge. How does that phase out?

Later, we see that Mahir’s medicines are changed to sugar pills. Yuvi, on the other hand, turns into Vikrant and tries to extract all the information. Mahir eventually recognizes Bela but Sumitra and her people take him away!



What happens next? Tune in to Naagin 3 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.