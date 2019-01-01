posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 4th, 2019 at 5:31 pm

This week on Naagin 3, Sumi threatens to kill Bela and her mother. Around this time, Vish pulls the wire of the main electricity board and it’s dark. Vikrant is now seen fighting with Yuva and saves Bela’s mother. While the fight between Bela and Sumi is still on, Vish and Vikrant use this opportunity to escape with Mahir and Bela’s mother. Once the electricity is back, Sumi realizes that everyone is missing from there and gets frustrated. Bela meets everyone near the temple and runs to Mahir to free him but he happens to accuse her.

Going forward, Vikrant gets Vishakha to hide the naagmata in a secret place. Chasing each other one after another, we witness a fight between everyone. Sumi is now seen using her takshak powers and manages to push a few enemies down the hill. Who could they be?

Don’t forget to tune in to Naagin 3 tomorrow night at 8 pm.