Will Saumya's identity change forever?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 9th, 2016 at 1:04 pm

Saumya’s identity has been stripped bare in front of the whole family. Harak and Preeto are unable to deal with this jolt.  Preeto protests and blames Nimmi for getting her daughter married to Harman despite being aware of her reality. On the other hand Harman cuts through and decides to take a stand for Nimmi and Surbhi.

DSC_0564

Harman’s life seems to have come to a screeching halt ever since Soumya has gone away. He feels the void and realizes that she is truly special to him.

DSC_0596

Meanwhile Soumya, who has been taken away by Saaya, will encounter the world where she is said to belong. She will have to shed the image of a married woman and face the world as her real-self.

Will Saumya be able to bear this process of transition? Or will Harman rescue her from this world? Keep watching Shakti, Monday to Friday at 8PM!


