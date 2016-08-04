posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 4th, 2016 at 2:20 pm
The docile Saumya, who has lived in the shadows of a hidden truth, has finally come to face a scarring reality. Just when she was about to start a new chapter in her life with her husband Harman, all hell broke loose. Her mother Nimmi has revealed that Saumya is a kinner. Saumya is completely shattered and isolates herself.
Now that the curtain of a bitter past has been risen, will Saumya be able to gulp this truth? Or will she succumb to the truth? Watch only on Shakti, tonight at 8PM.
