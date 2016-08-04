Will Saumya be able to deal with the harsh new reality of her life?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 4th, 2016 at 2:20 pm

The docile Saumya, who has lived in the shadows of a hidden truth, has finally come to face a scarring reality. Just when she was about to start a new chapter in her life with her husband Harman, all hell broke loose. Her mother Nimmi has revealed that Saumya is a kinner. Saumya is completely shattered and isolates herself.

Now that the curtain of a bitter past has been risen, will Saumya be able to gulp this truth? Or will she succumb to the truth? Watch only on Shakti, tonight at 8PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with