Will Sangya be able to destroy Chhaya forever?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 9th, 2017 at 6:42 pm

Upon her return from the penance, Sangya has been getting rude shocks one after the other. Firstly she is unable to digest the fact that Chhaya has borne a son, Shani. She is also upset that her own father, Vishwakarma is supporting Chhaya.

 

WhatsApp Image 2016-12-26 at 4.59.35 PM

 

WhatsApp Image 2016-12-26 at 4.59.23 PM

 

Sangya wanted to destroy Chhaya as soon as she was back but Vishwakarma intervened and Chhaya was only banished from the Surya Lok. After this, Sangya started ignoring Shani as she detested him for being Chhaya and Surya Dev’s son. She was also after throwing him out of the Surya Lok.

 

shani 1

 

Chhaya, Shani’s real mother, is unable to bear this and rushes in to comfort Shani. She tries to hide from Sangya but eventually, gets caught. Sangya instantly creates a ball of fire to destroy Chhaya.

 

shani 10

 

shani 11

 

Will Sangya actually be able to end Chhaya’s life? Tune in to Shani to know more, every Mon- Fri, 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with