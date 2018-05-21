posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 21st, 2018 at 5:43 pm

This week on Shakti, Saumya is put in a very difficult situation. Sameer wants to marry Saumya but is intimidated by Harman's desperate search for his wife. Sameer's mother tries to bring the two closer but will she succeed in her plan? While Harman and Jasleen are searching for Saumya, they reach a secluded place as instructed by the anonymous caller, but the caller locks them inside a room. Can you guess who this person is? Sameer secretly prepares for the wedding without informing her. In a series of events this week, we see Sameer and his mother preparing for their haldi and mehendi ceremony without letting Saumya know. When they reach a temple, Harman spots Saumya and is now trying hard to break the lock. Meanwhile, Saumya promises to Sameer that she will prepare a cake for all his birthdays, and Sameer misunderstands her feelings as romantic. Harak now has a new accomplice in his plan but will he succeed in keeping Harman and Saumya apart?

Stay tuned to find out more.

Watch Shakti from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.