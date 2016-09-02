Will Saaya take Saumya away?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 2nd, 2016 at 4:18 pm

Saumya has been shaken to her bones ever since she found out her reality. She has even tried to end her life after getting to know the truth. Even though Harman cannot accept her completely into his life, he hasn't abandoned her.

However, the chief trouble has been Harman’s mother Preeto and Saumya’s father Maninder.

Preeto hasn't been in the favour of this relationship since day one. Preeto feels that Saumya has ruined her son's happiness. After constant snooping around she finds out they are not even living as husband and wife. At first she confronts Nimmi about it but to no avail. She then spots Maninder talking to Saaya and decides to speak to him. Maninder, who has always hated Saumya, does not miss out on this chance to tell Preeto the truth.

What she gets to know from him makes her shudder. She visits Saaya and finally comes face to face with Saumya's reality.

What will happen now? Will Saaya take Saumya away into their world?

Watch Shakti- one hour special on 4th September, Sunday at 7PM.


