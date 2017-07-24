posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 24th, 2017 at 4:39 pm

Off-late we all have been enjoying the sequences between Karan and Naina and their newly developed feelings for each other that go beyond friendship. Yes! love is definitely brewing between the two great friends and this is making the plot all the more entertaining.

We have already seen Naina as a devoted wife, who takes up one challenge after the other in order to maintain her relationship with Karan. Finally all her efforts seem to be paying off just at the right time. There is a drastic change in Karan’s mind and heart and he has started realizing his feelings for Naina.

But things don’t always go smooth as they look like; soon a young girl named ‘Saawri’ will make an entry. She is from a small village, is dusky and always remains conscious about her average looks. She believes that if she gets married in a rich family all her worries and problems will settle for good. Having faced several rejections in past she has somehow become rebellious and adamant.

Will she come in between Karan and Naina? Is this a sign of danger for the couple?

To know everything do not miss a single episode of ‘Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan’

Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM!