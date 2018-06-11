posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 11th, 2018 at 5:39 pm

This week on Roop, Shamsher invites a PTI trainer to train Roop so he could become a Daroga in future. While training Roop, he faints with exhaustion. On bringing him back home, the trainer tells Shamsher that he is too young but Shamsher doesn’t agree. Roop’s teacher Meenal takes him to the rehearsal hall and shows him a statue of Natraj and explains to him that dance is an art and a true form to express happiness. Roop then starts getting flashes of the Radha dance. Meenal asks Roop to decide what he wants to do and Roop picks dance.

Shamsher instructs Roop to be like Ranveer and the other mawaali boys. Roop is playing with the boys and they are teaching him to use abusive language, to put itching powder on random people and how to steal things. Roop ends up trying to steal fruits from a garden and the gardener catches him. What happens next?

