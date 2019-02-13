posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 13th, 2019 at 5:39 pm

Tonight on Roop, we see Roop working in the dhaba. Ishika is trying to speak with Roop but is ignored by him. As per Roop, Ishika could have saved the dhaba from being bulldozed. Later, Kamla speaks to Roop about how Ishika tried her level best to manage the situation but somehow couldn’t. On realizing his mistake, Roop goes and apologizes to Ishika but she doesn’t respond. To make it up to her, he decorates the room with roses. Will Ishika forgive Roop?

The next day, Ishika is stopped by Shamsher while going to the dhaba as an employee. He also draws a laxmanrekha and tells her that women of his house do not work outside. What's Ishika's reaction to this going to be? Going forward, we see that Roop is unable to contact Jigna and her in-laws’. On reaching her home, Roop learns something which leaves the entire family appalled. What could this be?

