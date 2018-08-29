posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 29th, 2018 at 6:29 pm

This week on Roop, Ranveer is trying his level best to do something so Roop fails the examination. However, he sees Ishika and gets shocked. Roop writes a couple of sentences which shows that he is sorry and intends on failing in the examination. He even ends up writing songs, and on reading them, Ishika gets angry and yells at him.

Roop asks his father Shamsher to call Himani home for Rakshabandhan celebration but Shamsher refuses. Everyone is busy with Rakhabandan preparations when Roop is seen entering with a big photo frame which Shamsher takes and tries to get rid of!

Haren asks Ishika to tie rakhi to Dhawal and Praful and she didn’t say a word. Roop brings Himani home even though his father isn’t happy with her tying rakhi to Roop. How does Roop react to this? Meanwhile, we see Ishika tearing up looking at a photograph. What could this be?

Find out more on Roop from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.