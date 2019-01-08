posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 8th, 2019 at 4:34 pm

Tonight, on Roop, Ishika is seen with all her family members walking out of the Vaghela aangan. Just then buaji comes there with Ishika’s salwar suits and starts cutting them into pieces. At first, Ishika seems broken but she conducts her self with utmost grace and brings a sarcastic smile on to her face. She even hands over a matchbox to bua and bua is nothing but surprised at her reaction. Inside the Vaghela house, Kinjal is found repairing the mixer and Ishika gets surprised that she is good at repairing electric instruments and ask her to be an engineer but Kinjal says they are allowed to study till their 12th grade.

Later, we hear Shamsher announcing Ranveer’s suspension which everybody is happy about. Because of this, Ranveer is seen drinking non-stop and removing all the anger on Poorvi by beating her. In a sequence going forward, Roop is seen talking to Ishika about how his father is insisting him to become a daroga when he is really passionate about being a chef. Ishika too advises him to follow his passion. Shamsher asks Roop to start his police training at the earliest but Roop instead asks him to come for his chef induction party. What will Shamsher’s reaction to this be? Will he be able to follow his heart?

