posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 3rd, 2017 at 6:01 pm

Previously on the show, we saw Sesha trying to create a rift between Rocky and Shivangi by lying to Rocky about the dress and later shapeshifting into Shivangi to humiliate him in front of everyone at the party by acting drunk and dancing suggestively.

Rudra was trying to revive Shivangi with an antidote when Rocky started heading towards his room and was shocked to see Rudra coming out of there and turning into a snake as he left. Rocky wanted to know what is Shivangi’s connection with Rudra so he went through her stuff and found the Naag Lok book. He read the book and found a reference to Panchner Haveli in it.

Uttara, in an attempt to confirm that Shivangi is an icchadhari naagin, performed a black magic ritual by burning Shivangi’s snakeskin. Shivangi was drawn towards Uttara due to the magic and was forced to reveal her true identity. Shivangi threatened to kill Uttara as Nidhi saw the whole exchange and screamed in fear.

Has Shivangi’s identity been compromised? Will Rocky find out the truth?

Tomorrow’s episode will be definitely one to watch!

