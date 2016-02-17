Will Ranveer be able to rescue Ishani from Nirbhay?

posted by Admin, last updated on February 17th, 2016 at 1:01 pm

Ranveer and Ishani's love story is the kinds that has seen many ups and down and through it all, Ishani has stood by her love Ranveer. After a lot of struggle and several attempts of Ranveer and Ishani to be together, somehow things have always worked against them. This week on Meri Ashiqui Hain Tum Se Hi, Ranveer will be seen making an attempt to make Ishani confess about the real reason behind her being with Nirbhay. To get her to reveal the real reason, Ranveer will be seen taking a big step. He will try committing suicide so that Ishani can be saved from Nirbhay's clutches and find the real cause which is keeping Ishani tied up to Nirbhay. Ranveer is seen getting restless about the possibility of Ishani being blackmailed by Nirbhay. Now it will be certainly exciting to watch whether Nirbhay will allow Ranveer and Ishani to reunite? Will RV's plan work and Ishani spill the beans about her and Nirbhay's fake marriage?


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with