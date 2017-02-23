Will Preeto succeed in her plans on 'Shakti'?

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 23rd, 2017 at 5:44 pm

Preeto has always tried to create a rift between Harman and Saumya but her attempts have always been thwarted by Harman’s growing affection for Saumya. Previously on the show, we saw Saumya trying to make Harman and Surbhi bond by leaving the two alone. Kareena’s attempt to abduct Saumya and bring her back to the Kinnar society failed again as Mallika intervened at the right moment.

Screenshot (88)

Preeto asked Saumya to go back to her family for a few days and tell Harman and Surbhi that she misses her family. Preeto then told Varun to get two tickets for Harman and Surbhi so they could go on a honeymoon. Saumya expressed her desire to go back to her mayka as taught by Preeto. Surbhi was curious about why she wanted to go back there. Harman told her that he will go with her and that his happiness lies in her happiness.

Screenshot (96)

Will Preeto succeed this time? How is Saumya going to deal with this situation?

 

Keep watching ‘Shakti’ Mon-Fri at 8PM to find out.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with