Will Naina succeed in an attempt to transform Karan's feelings?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 27th, 2017 at 3:45 pm

In the current plot of 'Ek Sringaar Swabhimaan' we have seen how Naina and Karan even being husband and wife haven't been able to accept their relationship. Although Karan has several reasons to stay aloof from Naina, he ensures to take care of her otherwise. At the same place Naina being his wife is well aware of her duties and constantly thinks for the best for her husband. She believes in maintaining the relationship at any cost, for that matter even if Karan doesn't reciprocate with any sort of feelings for her. Knowing about his skin condition Naina takes all possible measures to ensure he gets better with the skin allergies. She plunges deep into knowing the kind of medication Karan has been having over the years.

 

IMG_7778

 

 

 

Karan is well aware that Naina is a great human being and also cares for him, but he chooses to stay rigid and have no emotional inclination towards her.

 

IMG_8063

 

 

 

Will this stay like this forever? Or Naina will be able to change his heart some day?

 

To know the story further, do watch 'Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan' Mon-Fri at 9:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with