Will Mahir convince Bela?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 15th, 2018 at 3:25 pm

Bela witnesses Vishaka's real avatar and runs to inform someone. She bumps into Mahir and they find Vishaka in the room with Yuvi. Later, Vishaka then takes Yuvi to the jungle under a disguise. With Yuvi missing, Mahir must take matters into his own hands. 

 

IMG_3442

 

 

Bela is shocked to see what Mahir has in mind and refuses to go along with it. Everyone convinces her to go along with Mahir's plan, but Bela is adamant on her stance. Meanwhile, Vishaka traps Ravee and plans to kill her. Will Vishaka succeed? Will Mahir convince Bela to partake in his plan? 

 

Watch Naagin 3 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. 


