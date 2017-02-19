posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 19th, 2017 at 5:32 pm

Maa Kusum Sundari has been clever so far in her schemes as she constantly manages to evade anything that could cast suspicion on her. Recent events, however, have posed as a major threat to her continued scheming and manipulation.

Last time we saw that Ishwar had completely recovered from his paralysis which left Kusum in shock. To add more to her troubles, Sarla told Kusum that Geeta had managed to escape who was hell bent on exposing Kusum and telling Devanshi the truth. Ishwar and Geeta planned to expose Kusum to the entire village on the eve of Maha Ashtami. Sarla told Kusum that her time is at an end and that there is nothing she could do to stop it.

Will Kusum finally pay for her crimes? Or will she figure out a way to stop her reckoning?

The next episode will be a nail-biter. Do not miss it.

Keep watching ‘Devanshi’ Mon-Sun at 7PM on Colors to find out what happens.