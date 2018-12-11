Will housemates sacrifice their belongings?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 11th, 2018 at 1:45 pm

A new day brings a new challenge and when you’re in the BB 12 house, you certainly know what you’re in for. After the family special episodes, the housemates for sure have regained their energy and are back in the battlefield to win the season.

A magical lamp set up was seen where each contestant could redeem himself/herself from nominations. From Karanvir to Somi, Deepak to Rohit; everyone had one chance to redeem themselves by getting another housemate to sacrifice one thing that’s extremely dear to them. Does anyone agree to this after 13 weeks of the season?

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-11 at 5.53.06 am
 
 
 
Screen Shot 2018-12-11 at 5.54.17 am

 

 

