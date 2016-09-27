Will Hope Lead Saumya To Harman?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 27th, 2016 at 1:00 pm

Stern on her words, Saumya doesn't want the sufferings faced by people of her world to reach a new born child. She considers it great injustice on Guru Maa's part to script the fate of a child. 
She takes the safety of that child upon herself and wants the child to be back home in the arm of its parents. 

 

DSC_3444

 

When Surbhi gets to know of this, she decides to be on a lookout for Saumya, hoping she will find her sister back.

DSC_3084

 

Meanwhile, Preeto is well aware of the fact that Harman won't cease his efforts to find Saumya. So this time she lays down a stern condition. If Harman cannot find Saumya within 9 days he will have to give up on her entirely.

DSC_3308

 

 

 

Will Harman be able to find his way back to Saumya or will time play the cruel vendor of false hope? Watch only on Shakti on Wednesday at 8PM!


