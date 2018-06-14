Will Harman and Saumya finally reunite?

Saumya is spotted by Saaya and Chameli but Sameer takes her away. Harman is concerned about Jeet's situation when he is called by Jasleen, while Sameer on the other hand informs Saumya about Harman and Jasleen flying to Canada.

Saumya decides to go meet Harman but stops when she sees Jeet about to get shot by Balwinder. She mistakes Jeet for Harman and puts her life in danger to save him. Saumya is shot and Sameer takes her to the hospital. Meanwhile, Harman continues to look for her. After this incident, Jeet has a change of heart and now supports Harman in finding Saumya. While Harman and Jasleen are looking for her, Sameer is taking Saumya home and it seems like they are going to bump into each other. What does destiny have in store for them?

 

Stay tuned to Shakti every Monday to Friday at 8 pm on Colors.


Ranbir and Kritika get a little closer.

Reyansh is causing trouble between Pankti and Ahaan

Is Imli going to jail?

Will Roop get caught?

Is Ranbir going back?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Dance Deewane

Bepannah

Naagin 3

Tu Aashiqui

