Will God pay heed to Saumya's prayer?

The pooja ki rasam takes place smoothly at the Harak house, thanks to Surbhi coming to rescue Harman at the last minute from the crisis. But both Harman and Surbhi are disappointed about the fact that they haven’t yet been able to find Saumya. On the other hand Saumya misses Harman deeply as she does the Navmi Pooja  with the other Kinners at the mandir.

 

Harman's source (the old couple), gets to know about this pooja, make sure that news reaches Harman. Both Harman and Surbhi are elated to hear this news and see a light of hope. However, the two decide not to disclose this as they feel the family keeps plotting against their plans.  Surbhi decides to seek outside help so that they can reach Saumya.

 

 

How will Surbhi execute this task? Will she and Harman be able to meet Saumya or will the plotting of the Kinnar’s  to send Saumya away reach fruition? The battle of chase continues on Shakti. Keep watching from Monday to Friday at 8PM!


