posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 17th, 2017 at 1:11 pm

Off late in the story of Udann we have seen how Sooraj and Chakor have developed feelings for each other; however they haven’t expressed the same. We saw last how Ranjana lied telling Chakor that Sooraj had an injury. Chakor gets shocked at this news and runs towards the village to see him.

Tonight we will see that Chakor gets to know that the news is fake. We will also see how Chakor and Sooraj are equally keen on meeting each other, and celebrating Holi. At one place where Sooraj is seen in dilemma whether the feelings he has is one sided or no, Imli pulls his leg telling how Chakor reacted when she mentioned his name.

