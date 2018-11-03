posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 3rd, 2018 at 1:58 pm

This weekend on Naagin 3, Bela finds the crystal ring and realizes that this ring is the one that can help her speak with her mother. This makes her suspicious about Vikrant as he had told her earlier that his parents were not alive. Bela follows Paulomi there and asks her to reveal herself. Will she be able to find out the truth?

Going forward, Bela is pretending to sleep and is waiting for the purple snake to see through the ring. Later, Mahir comes there and switches on the light. A few people dressed in black are riding bikes. Who could they be? Amidst all of this, there’s a romantic moment between Mahir and Bela that’s all heart! Vyom with his mother, younger brother, and sister come near Mahir's house, thus making Bela feel very awkward. What happens next? Stay tuned to Naagin 3 every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm!