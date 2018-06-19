posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 19th, 2018 at 4:52 pm

The episode starts with Aarohi trying to make Deep remember his past and even takes him to a hypnotist for the same. Roma and Virat realize that something is not right and soon stumbles on the shocking truth that the girl in prison is Tara and promises to get back at Aarohi and Deep for duping them. Roma confines Deep and put him at ransom for Aarohi to get her to release Tara from jail. Keeping Deep’s safety in mind, she is on her way to help Tara out of the jail. Will Arohi manage this? Will she save Deep?

