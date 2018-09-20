posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 20th, 2018 at 5:04 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Journalist Kashyap traces Deep at Aarohi's order. Deep, Virat and Tara reach a graveyard where they find the address of the hidden gold. But to their shock, Kashyap reaches there and blackmails them to take him on as a partner. Aarohi is watching all this from a distance. Aarohi tries to get to the address where the gold is hidden but Deep traps her. On the other hand, Tara is pretending to be Aarohi and manages to get the code which will help her open the security van.

The van, however, still requires Aarohi to be there physically and so she is made to come to the location. Will they get the gold? Will Aarohi help them?

In the meantine, Deep also faces a shocking truth. How will this affect him? Find out on Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm