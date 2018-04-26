posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 26th, 2018 at 4:59 pm

After finding out about Vedika going missing, Aarohi chases Deep into the woods only to find him burying her corpse. On seeing Aarohi there, Deep suspects her to not be Tara. Aarohi manages to counter the suspicion but decides to kill Deep and escape the house for good with Chavanni and Nikku. However, a shocking new truth makes her rethink her plan. What could this be? To get some clarity on this, Deep decides to meet Aarohi but with the intention of killing her. Will he be able to trap her? What lies in Aarohi’s fate? Stay tuned to discover it all.

Watch Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm