Will Aaradhya be successful in tracing Aryan?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 9th, 2016 at 3:24 pm

Love often wears the cloak of safety. Aaradhya and Aryan, who continue to withstand life’s harsh storms are about to face another challenge and are trying to keep each other safe.  Just when Aaradhya was on her way to deliver Pavitra’s consignment, Aryan reached at the nick of the time telling her that he will deliver the goods. Aryan had received some information that Aardhya’s life is at threat and so he took this step. Destiny wasn’t in their favour, even though Aryan saved Aaradhya’s life, he gets kidnapped by Jairaaj’s thugs.

The news that Pavitra’s consignment hasn’t been delivered reaches Aaradhya and chills of worry run down her spine thinking about Aryan. Aryan on the other hand is battling for life given the fact that Jairaaj won’t spare him any mercy.

Will Aardhaya be able to wage against the odds and trace Aryan? Keep up with her search tracks only on Krishndasi, tonight at 10.30 PM.

 

 


﻿

